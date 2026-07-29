Why Aanand L Rai Said 'No' To <i>Tumbbad 2</i> Despite The Franchise's Massive Success

The world of Tumbbad took years to find its audience. When the horror-thriller arrived in theatres in 2018, it did not receive the kind of response many expected. However, with time, the film gained a strong fan following and slowly turned into a cult favourite. Its unique storytelling, dark atmosphere and mythological elements helped it stand apart from regular horror films.

The film saw a major turnaround years after its original release when it returned to theatres in 2024 and became a surprise success. The renewed love for the film led to the announcement of a sequel, with lead actor Sohum Shah confirming Tumbbad 2. The upcoming film also brought on board Alia Bhatt and Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

However, one name that was missing from the credits of the sequel was filmmaker-producer Aanand L Rai, who was associated with the first part. Addressing his absence from Tumbbad 2, Aanand revealed that he is not connected with the upcoming film due to creative reasons.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Aanand L Rai said, “For some reason nahin, aur wo creative reasons hain. What you want is a certain kind of freedom to make decisions when you are creating something. Tumbbad is a fantastic film but I felt like mere liye, wo kahani jitni khoobsurat hoke wahaan pahuchi hui thi, main uske aage nahin jana chah raha tha. But all the best to the team who is making it now. They will make a great film but I keep the decision to myself what film I want to join.”

While Aanand L Rai praised the original film and wished the new team well, he said he prefers to choose projects where he feels connected to the creative process.

Tumbbad 2 is expected to continue the world created in the first film and is currently eyeing a December 3, 2027 release. With a new cast addition and a bigger scale, the sequel has already created curiosity among fans who discovered and celebrated the original film years after its release.