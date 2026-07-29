Ramayana Scores Rs 75 Crore Music Rights Agreement With T-Series

The buzz around Ramayana is only getting bigger. Before the first film reaches theatres, the makers have closed one of the biggest music deals in Indian cinema. According to a press release, T-Series has acquired the music rights for both parts of Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited mythological epic in a deal worth Rs 75 crore.

The music rights reportedly attracted interest from several leading music labels, making it one of the most talked-about deals in the industry. After several rounds of discussions, T-Series secured the rights for the soundtrack of both films.

However, sources have clarified that the Rs 75 crore has been structured as a refundable advance, making the agreement different from a regular music rights deal.

A close associate at T-Series confirmed, “T-Series has acquired the music rights of Ramayana. Bhushan Kumar and the senior leadership at T-Series are supremely confident about the potential of the film's soundtrack.”

The associate further revealed, “As part of the arrangement, T-Series has paid an advance of Rs 75 crores for the music rights. The amount covers the music of both parts of Ramayana.”

The deal also reflects the confidence surrounding Ramayana, especially its music. The film has already created excitement after it was announced that Oscar-winning composers A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer are collaborating for the first time on an Indian feature.

The film itself has been making headlines ever since its first glimpse was unveiled. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana brings together a star-studded cast. Ranbir Kapoor will play Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi stars as Sita, Yash takes on the role of Ravana, Sunny Deol plays Lord Hanuman, while Ravie Dubey will be seen as Lakshman.

Planned as a two-part cinematic event, the first instalment is scheduled to hit theatres during Diwali 2026, while the second part will release on Diwali 2027.