"Aamir Sir <i>Jaisa</i> Game": Samay Raina's Savage Joke On Munawar Faruqui's Second Marriage Goes Viral

Samay Raina never fails to make the audience laugh with his bold sense of humour. In the latest YouTube members-only episode of India's Got Latent Season 2, the comedian cracked a joke about Munawar Faruqui's second marriage and drew a hilarious comparison with Aamir Khan.

The episode featured Raghav Juyal, Munawar Faruqui, Rohan Joshi and Niharika NM as panellists. During the show, while discussing Raghav's upcoming film Bhai Tera Star Hai, Samay reminded the audience that the film is releasing on July 30.

"Par jokes apart, Bhai Ki Movie Aa Rahi Hai 30th July ko – Bhai Tera Star Hai in theatres, so go and watch it! Aur agar bahut baarish ho rahi hai aur aap ko ghar par dekhna hai, OTT pe dekh lenge, toh 1st August ko aap dekh sakte ho. (But jokes aside, brother's movie – Bhai Tera Star Hai is releasing on July 30th. It's coming to theatres, so go and watch it! And if it's raining heavily and you're thinking of just watching it at home on OTT, you can watch it on August 1,)" Samay joked.

Raghav quickly took the mic and said, “Kya baat kar raha hai? Bhai Tera Star Hai sirf theatres mein aa rahi hai. Theatre mei hi dekhni hai, OTT mei nhi aa rahi hai. Aamir Khan jaisa game khela hu, seedha theatres me aayegi. (What are you saying? Bhai Tera Star Hai is coming only to theatres. I have played the game just like Aamir Khan, coming straight to the theatre.)"

During this moment, Samay delivered the hilarious punchline by bringing Munawar into the conversation. “Aamir sir jaisa game toh Munawar ne khela hai (Munawar has played the game just like Aamir sir),” Samay said, referring to Munawar's second marriage.

While Aamir Khan married Gauri Spratt earlier this month, Munawar got married for the second time back in 2024. With this joke, Samay compared Aamir Khan's three marriages with Munawar's two marriages, prompting laughter from the panel as well as the audience.

Unlike regular Season 2 episodes, this episode was a bonus one that premiered on Monday exclusively on Samay Raina's official YouTube channel with a members-only option.