'Babita Was Against Abhishek Bachchan-Karisma Kapoor's Love,' Claims Mukri's Daughter

Even after 22 years, Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor's relationship, public engagement and dramatic breakup continue to spark conversation in celebrity circles.

In a new podcast, late actor Mukri's daughter, Naseem Mukri, made new claims about the former couple.

She claimed that Karisma Kapoor's mother and actor Babita, didn't approve of their relationship from the very beginning. Babita also wanted Abhishek to transfer money to Karisma's account before marriage, Naseem Mukri alleged.

When podcaster Vickey Lalwani said that Karisma Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan fell in love during the shoot of Haan Maine Pyar Kiya, Naseem Mukri replied, “No, love happened before the shoot began. There was constant movement and action during the film's shoot.”

Naseem Mukri claimed that Babita was against the relationship from the start. “Babita was against their love. She was not allowing this relationship. She got them to break up because of this. Babita told Karisma, 'Ask Abhishek to transfer these many crores before the marriage only then will you get to marry him... Because she was a bigger star than Abhishek. They broke up because of that,” she said.

To this, Vickey Lalwani asked, “She was in love. Why did she agree to her mother's proposal?”

“Jab maa Hitler ho... (Babita was a Hitler mother). Girls were sh** scared of their mother. Kareena didn't take Babita's dominating attitude. She left and started living on her own. It was Karisma who lived with their mother,” Naseem Mukri claimed.

When the podcaster mentioned a nuptial agreement, Naseem Mukri agreed and said, “The agreement was that Abhishek had to transfer money before the marriage. Also Karisma would be entitled to a certain amount of money if there was a divorce... But the Bachchans didn't agree to it. So the engagement broke and she later married businessman Sunjay Kapur.”

Earlier, Suneel Darshan, director of Haan Maine Pyar Kiya, also spoke about Abhishek and Karisma's breakup on Vickey Lalwani's podcast.

The filmmaker said, “Chemistry was there; you have to watch Haan Maine Pyar Kiya. Their chemistry in the film reflected their real‑life bond.”

He further claimed that the breakup wasn't due to a lack of connection but rather external pressures. “Sometimes the issue is from outside. Their inner space created the problems and disturbed the whole thing. I thought everything was good until that point,” Suneel added.

Karisma Kapoor and Abhishek Bachchan got engaged in October 2002. However, by January 2003 the engagement was called off without much explanation. Later that year, Karisma married Delhi‑based businessman Sunjay Kapur.