Priya Kapur Posts Emotional Note On Sunjay Kapur's First Death Anniversary: "A Year Without You"

Priya Sachdeva Kapur remembered her late husband, businessman Sunjay Kapur, with an emotional note on his first death anniversary on June 12. Taking to social media, Priya shared a photo and reflected on the void left behind after his death last year.

Priya wrote, "A year without you. Still the first thought in the morning and the last thought at night." Take a look at the post here:

Sunjay Kapur, 53, died in London on June 12 last year while playing polo. While initial reports suggested a cardiac arrest, there were also claims of anaphylactic shock. His mother even hinted at a "transnational conspiracy" behind his death. However, British medical authorities later confirmed in August that he died of natural causes.

Sunjay Kapur and Priya Sachdeva Kapur have a son together, Azarias Kapur, and also co-parented Priya's daughter, Safira, from her previous marriage to Vikram Chatwal.

What We Know So Far About The Feud Over Sunjay Kapur's Estate

Businessman Sunjay Kapur, who died in London in June last year, has left behind an estate estimated at around Rs 30,000 crore. A prolonged legal dispute over the inheritance is currently underway between his third wife, Priya Sachdeva Kapur, and his children from his second marriage to actor Karisma Kapoor - Samaira and Kiaan Kapoor.

Last month, the Delhi High Court directed that Sunjay Kapur's assets, estimated to be worth around Rs 30,000 crore, must be preserved and not "dissipated" as the legal dispute unfolds.

The court granted an interim injunction restraining his third wife, Priya Sachdeva Kapur, from selling any assets. Additionally, it ordered that Sunjay Kapur's bank accounts should not be operated.

The court observed that the responsibility lies with Priya Kapur to dispel doubts surrounding the authenticity of the will attributed to Sunjay Kapur.

It further noted that the children, Samaira and Kiaan Kapoor, had established a prima facie case, adding that failing to act could result in "injustice" if the will is later proven to be forged.

Samaira and Kiaan Kapoor have accused Priya Sachdeva Kapur of forging their father's will and submitting an incomplete list of his assets. According to their claims, several high-value items have been omitted.



Also Read: Kareena Kapoor Shares Cryptic Post After Karisma Kapoor's Children Get Relief In Sunjay Kapur 30,000-Crore Estate Row