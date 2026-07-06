Sunjay Kapur Family Trust Row Settled By August, Delhi High Court Told

The long-running legal dispute over late businessman Sunjay Kapur's family trust may be resolved via mediation by August, lawyers representing squabbling family members told the Delhi High Court Monday, raising hopes of an out-of-court settlement.

The matter came up before Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, who was hearing an application filed on behalf of actor Karisma Kapoor's children seeking an extension of time to file their written statement in a civil suit filed by Rani Kapur against Priya Kapur. The application sought exclusion of the statutory period for filing the written statement while mediation proceedings remain underway.

Senior advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, appearing for Rani Kapur, told the court that he did not oppose the application as the parties had reached an advanced stage of mediation. "By August the matter may get settled. If that happens, nothing will remain," Gaggar submitted.

Senior advocate Shyel Trehan, appearing for Priya Kapur, also struck an optimistic note, telling the court, "I hope we have good news for Your Lordship."

Responding to the submissions, Justice Gedela remarked, "You will. You have a very good mediator."

Trehan credited former Chief Justice of India Justice DY Chandrachud, who is serving as the mediator, saying he was "working very hard to find a conclusion" to the dispute surrounding the RK Family Trust.

Advocate Shantanu Agarwal, representing Karisma Kapoor's children, sought exclusion of the period beginning May 29, when the deadline for filing the written statement expired, until the present date. As a precaution, the court permitted him to file the written submissions in a sealed cover.

The High Court clarified that while the written statement could be submitted, its acceptance and formal placement on record would depend on the outcome of the pending application.

The proceedings indicate that mediation efforts have made significant progress, with both sides expressing optimism that the inheritance dispute could soon reach an amicable resolution.