Video: F-16 And Sukhoi-30 Welcome PM Modi's Aircraft In Indonesian Airspace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's aircraft flew alongside two fighter jets of the Indonesian Air Force before he landed in Jakarta today. The two jets - an F-16 and a Sukhoi-30 - linked up with PM Modi's flight against a clear blue sky and flew as escort, indicating a welcome message.

The F-16 is an agile, single-engine American-origin fighter jet that has served for decades with many nations. The Sukhoi-30 is a larger, two-seater, twin-engine fighter jet built by Russia, once a fierce rival of the US during the Cold War.

India also owns several squadrons of the Sukhoi-30MKI version, adapted to India's requirements.

Soon after landing in Jakarta, PM Modi in a post on X said he was "touched by President Prabowo Subianto's gesture of welcoming me at the airport."

"In 2018 we elevated our relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which has benefitted our people. During this visit, President Prabowo Subianto and I will hold discussions aimed at adding even more momentum to this partnership across diverse sectors," PM Modi said.

"President Prabowo and I will visit the Prambanan Temple complex at Yogyakarta. This will ensure closer cultural linkages between our nations. While in Indonesia, I also look forward to interacting with the Indian community," he said.

Indonesia said in March that it had entered into an agreement with India to buy the BrahMos cruise missile system.

The Philippines became the first foreign buyer of the BrahMos missile system after signing a deal worth nearly $375 million in 2022.