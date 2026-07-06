Delhi-NCR Monsoon Alert Live Updates: The monsoon kept people across India on their toes on Sunday, grounding flights, flooding roads and claiming one life in Mumbai, while Kerala was on high alert for floods and landslides, and Odisha and Himachal on the lookout for heavy rain.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression and is expected to cross the north Odisha coast within the next 24 hours, setting the stage for widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall across eastern India.

The financial capital took the hardest hit of the monsoon's fury as heavy overnight rain and gusty winds forced the suspension of runway operations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for an hour.

Four IndiGo flights were cancelled and 13 incoming flights were diverted before returning later. Flight tracking data showed around 90 per cent of departing flights were delayed by an average of more than an hour, while nearly half the arriving flights were also delayed.

The IMD retained a red alert after several areas received over 200 mm of rain, with some recording nearly 300 mm in 24 hours.

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