Delhi-NCR Monsoon Alert Live Updates: The monsoon kept people across India on their toes on Sunday, grounding flights, flooding roads and claiming one life in Mumbai, while Kerala was on high alert for floods and landslides, and Odisha and Himachal on the lookout for heavy rain.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the well-marked low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression and is expected to cross the north Odisha coast within the next 24 hours, setting the stage for widespread heavy to very heavy rainfall across eastern India.
The financial capital took the hardest hit of the monsoon's fury as heavy overnight rain and gusty winds forced the suspension of runway operations at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport for an hour.
Four IndiGo flights were cancelled and 13 incoming flights were diverted before returning later. Flight tracking data showed around 90 per cent of departing flights were delayed by an average of more than an hour, while nearly half the arriving flights were also delayed.
The IMD retained a red alert after several areas received over 200 mm of rain, with some recording nearly 300 mm in 24 hours.
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Weather Updates LIVE: Monsoon Active Over Saurashtra-Kutch In Gujarat
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said the monsoon is active in Gujarat and conditions are favourable for it to advance further into some more parts of the state as well as north Arabian Sea.
On Sunday, Amreli district's Rajula witnessed 228 mm rainfall until, followed by Dhari (174 mm) and Khambha (140 mm). It prompted the Amreli district administration to request citizens to follow alternative routes in Jafrabad and Rajula due to road closures.
"Monsoon was active over Saurashtra-Kutch and normal over Gujarat region, with extremely heavy at isolated places in the districts of Saurashtra, namely Amreli and Bhavnagar," the IMD said in its evening forecast.
(PTI)
Pune Schools Closed Today Following IMD 'Red Alert' For Heavy Rain
Following a 'Red Alert' issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of extremely heavy rainfall, the district administration here declared a holiday for all schools across Pune district on Monday as a precautionary measure for the safety of students.
In an X post, Pune Municipal Corporation has also appealed to citizens to avoid stepping out of their homes unless absolutely necessary, stay away from rivers, streams, and other dangerous locations, and strictly follow the instructions issued by the local administration from time to time.
🚨 महत्त्वाची सूचना | नागरिकांच्या माहितीसाठी— PMC Care (@PMCPune) July 5, 2026
🌧️ पुणे जिल्ह्यासाठी उद्या (दि. ६ जुलै २०२६) 'रेड अलर्ट' जारी
हवामान विभागाने पुणे जिल्ह्यासाठी दि. ६ जुलै २०२६ रोजी 'रेड अलर्ट' जारी केला असून, संभाव्य अतिवृष्टीच्या पार्श्वभूमीवर मा. जिल्हाधिकारी श्री. जितेंद्र डुडी यांनी… pic.twitter.com/FOOYGgS3D7
Weather Updates LIVE: Traffic On Pune-Mumbai Expressway Suspended After Heavy Rains
Traffic on both the Pune-Mumbai Expressway and the old Pune-Mumbai highway was suspended on Monday following heavy rainfall, flooding and landslide, police said.
The authorities appealed to citizens to avoid travelling between Pune and Mumbai until further orders, citing safety concerns.
In a public advisory, police said traffic in both directions on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway and the old highway had been stopped until further notice.
"Citizens are requested not to undertake any journey between Pune and Mumbai until further directions are issued. Those planning to travel are advised to postpone their journey and follow traffic advisories and updates issued by government agencies," the advisory said.
Police said flood-like conditions had developed in parts of Maval and Tamhini Ghat, affecting alternate routes connecting Pune and Mumbai.
(PTI)