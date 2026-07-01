Weather Today, Delhi-NCR Rain, Northern India Monsoon Live Updates: Delhi continued to swelter through what could be the last lap of summer on Tuesday, with weather experts saying that the southwest monsoon is likely to make its onset over the national capital around July 3 or 4 as favourable conditions develop across northern India.
Mahesh Palawat, Vice President, Skymet Weather, said the seasonal monsoon trough has currently extended from Punjab to the north Bay of Bengal, while the monsoon has already advanced over many parts of Uttar Pradesh, most of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh, and some more parts of Madhya Pradesh.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the monthly average rainfall over the country as a whole during July 2026 is most likely to be below normal.
IMD had issued the first stage forecast for the 2026 southwest monsoon seasonal (June to September) rainfall over the country on April 13 and updated the forecast on May 29.
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Weather Updates LIVE: Southwest Monsoon Covers Parts Of Himachal Pradesh
The southwest monsoon advanced over parts of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, covering the entire Kinnaur district, most parts of Kullu and Lahaul and Spiti districts, many parts of Shimla and Mandi districts and some parts of Sirmaur and Kangra districts.
Conditions are favourable for the southwest monsoon to advance over the remaining parts of the state during the next two to three days, the Shimla Met office said.
Himachal Pradesh received 63.8 mm of rain against a normal of 95.4 mm from June 1 to 29, marking a deficit of 33 per cent, officials said.
Weather Today LIVE Updates: Monsoon Arrives In Most Parts Of Uttarakhand
The Southwest Monsoon arrived in most parts of Uttarakhand on Tuesday, bringing heavy rainfall and providing relief from heat and humidity.
Announcing the monsoon's arrival across the majority of the state, the Dehradun Meteorological Centre stated that conditions are favourable for it to reach the remaining areas within the next two to three days.
According to the centre, Dehradun recorded 57.8 mm of rainfall on Tuesday, while Champawat recorded 60 mm, Kalsi 49 mm, and Chakrata 14 mm.