Weather Today, Delhi-NCR Rain, Northern India Monsoon Live Updates: Delhi continued to swelter through what could be the last lap of summer on Tuesday, with weather experts saying that the southwest monsoon is likely to make its onset over the national capital around July 3 or 4 as favourable conditions develop across northern India.

Mahesh Palawat, Vice President, Skymet Weather, said the seasonal monsoon trough has currently extended from Punjab to the north Bay of Bengal, while the monsoon has already advanced over many parts of Uttar Pradesh, most of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh, and some more parts of Madhya Pradesh.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the monthly average rainfall over the country as a whole during July 2026 is most likely to be below normal.

IMD had issued the first stage forecast for the 2026 southwest monsoon seasonal (June to September) rainfall over the country on April 13 and updated the forecast on May 29.

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