Weather Today LIVE Updates: Cloudy skies and rain shrouded the national capital on Tuesday, with several parts of the city reporting traffic amid rain.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain or drizzle in the national capital till August 17. For Wednesday, the weather office has forecast generally cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle.
The minimum temperature is expected to settle at 25 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is likely to be around 35 degrees Celsius.
Delhi's air quality index (AQI) stood at 78 at 4 pm, remaining in the "satisfactory" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). With this, all 11 days of August, so far, have recorded satisfactory air quality in the national capital.
The IMD had earlier mentioned that Delhi's cumulative rainfall for August till August 10 stood at 230.5 mm, but later revised the figure to 197.2 mm.
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India Weather LIVE: Weather Office Forecasts Another Low-Pressure Area, Heavy Rain In Odisha Till August 17
Even as Odisha was yet to recover from the recent floods that affected 8 lakh people in 23 districts, the IMD said a fresh low-pressure area was likely to be formed in the Bay of Bengal on Wednesday, and forecast rainfall across the state till August 17.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its Tuesday evening bulletin, said that the "upper air cyclonic circulation over northwest Bay of Bengal and tilting southwestwards with height persists".
"Under its influence, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the same region around August 12," it said.
Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Director Manorama Mohanty said Odisha is likely to experience very heavy rainfall till August 13 and isolated heavy rainfall may also occur from August 14 to August 17.
The state will also experience squally weather conditions, with surface winds reaching 40-50 kmph. Sea conditions are expected to remain rough to very rough, she said.
The weather office urged fishermen not to venture into the sea till August 15. It also warned of flood, breach of river embankments, water-logging in urban areas and potential landslides or mudslides in hilly terrains.
IMD Monsoon Alert LIVE: Schools To Remain Closed In Bhopal, Guna As Heavy Rain Continues In Madhya Pradesh
Schools in Bhopal and Guna will remain closed on Wednesday as heavy rain continued to lash several parts of Madhya Pradesh for the third consecutive day, triggering waterlogging in low-lying areas and prompting district administrations to prioritise the safety of students, officials said.
Schools in Bhopal had also remained closed on Monday and Tuesday due to the prevailing weather conditions.
The administration decided to extend the closure for another day as rainfall continued in several parts of the state and the weather department forecast more rain.
Several places recorded heavy rainfall during the past 24 hours.
Amid the worsening rain situation, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reviewed rescue and relief operations from the State Disaster Management situation room.
He took a district-wise update on flood and waterlogging conditions and virtually interacted with affected residents and rescue personnel.
Himachal Weather Today LIVE: 70 Disaster Deaths In 43 Days, 204 Roads Blocked
Heavy monsoon rains continued to disrupt life across Himachal Pradesh, with 70 people losing their lives and 204 roads remaining blocked in rain-related disasters and cumulative damage to public property crossing Rs 910 crore over the past 43 days, according to the official report.
The latest data from State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC) covering the period from June 30 to August 11 reflected the extensive impact of the monsoon across the hill state, with roads, power infrastructure, water supply systems and private property bearing the brunt of repeated heavy rainfall, landslides, cloudbursts and other weather-related incidents.
As many as 204 roads are currently blocked across the state, including two national highways, NH-154 and NH-21. Mandi is the worst affected district, with 80 roads closed.
The key Mandi-Kullu route has also been disrupted at Jalogi Dwada. Kullu has reported 56 blocked roads, while 23 roads remain closed in Sirmaur.