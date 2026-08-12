Weather Today LIVE Updates: Cloudy skies and rain shrouded the national capital on Tuesday, with several parts of the city reporting traffic amid rain.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain or drizzle in the national capital till August 17. For Wednesday, the weather office has forecast generally cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle.

The minimum temperature is expected to settle at 25 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is likely to be around 35 degrees Celsius.

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) stood at 78 at 4 pm, remaining in the "satisfactory" category, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). With this, all 11 days of August, so far, have recorded satisfactory air quality in the national capital.

The IMD had earlier mentioned that Delhi's cumulative rainfall for August till August 10 stood at 230.5 mm, but later revised the figure to 197.2 mm.

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