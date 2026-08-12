K-Pop Influencer Mina Chan Dies At 26 After Facing Online Harassment

K-pop influencer Mina Chan, known online as @sweeter_nk, has died at the age of 26. According to reports, police were alerted after viewers and one of her acquaintances raised concerns during a TikTok livestream.

The Japanese ENHYPEN fan, who was based in South Korea, had more than 80,000 followers on TikTok. She had faced intense online backlash following a controversial interaction at an ENHYPEN concert. Although she later apologised, reports said the harassment continued.

Chan's death was confirmed on August 6 through a social media post reportedly shared by her younger sister. In the message, she remembered Chan as a kind and warm-hearted person and asked people to keep her sister in their thoughts and prayers.

Her death has reignited debate over toxic K-pop fandoms, cyberbullying and online harassment.

According to The Korea Herald, Yongsan Police Station said the incident occurred on Wednesday while Chan was livestreaming from her residence in Hangangno-dong, Yongsan-gu, Seoul.

Police were dispatched after receiving a report from one of her acquaintances and found her dead at around 5:33 a.m. on August 5.

During the livestream, several users on TikTok and X urged authorities to intervene and help her, according to reports.

Police are investigating the exact circumstances surrounding her death.

Why Was Mina Chan Facing Online Backlash?

The Concert Interaction: During ENHYPEN's US tour in late July, Mina gave sunflowers to member Sunoo and asked him to pass them to Ni-ki. Viral clips of this moment circulated online, leading fans to criticize her for overstepping boundaries and seeking attention.

The Idol's Livestream: Days later, member Ni-ki remarked during a livestream that it was disappointing when individuals try to show off or seek personal attention at venues. Although he named no one, fans widely assumed his comments targeted Mina.

Escalated Cyberbullying: Believing the idol validated their complaints, online users launched targeted harassment campaigns against Mina. Despite posting a public apology and stepping back, she faced overwhelming abusive messages until her tragic death.