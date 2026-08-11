Trisha Taunts To Target Vijay: After Stalin Jr, This Time It Is AIADMK Leader

Tamil Nadu opposition leaders seem incapable of keeping their misogynistic foot out of their mouth. Days after the Leader of Opposition's objectionable comments on actor Trisha, it's the AIADMK's turn to fire a political salvo at Chief Minister Vijay, using Trisha as a target.

Senior AIADMK leader RB Udhayakumar has triggered fresh controversy by asking when Trisha will be appointed Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister.

"Tamil Nadu awaits to see when Vijay's 'beloved' Trisha will be appointed as Deputy Chief Minister," the AIADMK leader said at a party event.

Udhayakumar allegedly made the remarks while addressing AIADMK cadres at a Jayalalithaa Peravai meeting in Thoothukudi on August 8, while criticising the Tamil Nadu government's failure to get Karnataka to release Cauvery water as ordered by the Cauvery Water Management Authority.

The leader was apparently criticising Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) over recent appointments from the cinema industry. Producer Archana Kalapathy has recently been appointed by the Tamil Nadu Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department to a special seven-member state-level committee.

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The AIADMK leader's comment has triggered protests from Trisha's fans. The Trisha Fans Association has put up posters across Madurai condemning Udhayakumar's remarks about the actor.

This is, unfortunately, not the first time Trisha has been spoken of in an objectionable manner, with Vijay often the main target. Since rumours of their relationship surfaced, figures in both cinema and politics have felt free to comment on it.

Last week, Udhayanidhi Stalin faced backlash after his objectionable, double-meaning comment on Trisha at a party rally. The controversy began when Udhayanidhi was addressing a gathering during a Cauvery protest and some people in the crowd reportedly started chanting "Trisha, Trisha".

He allegedly responded with a double-meaning remark before saying that he was referring to Cauvery water.

Following the remarks, the women's wing of the TVK lodged a complaint with the Thanjavur Police, alleging that the DMK leader had made a double-entendre remark targeting actor Trisha. Stalin Junior was arrested and was later released by the court after questioning. He has denied making objectionable comment.

The DMK has maintained that Udhayanidhi's remarks were misrepresented and were directed at the government's functioning, not at any individual.

Earlier this year, Tamil Nadu BJP leader Nainar Nagendran remarked that Vijay should 'come out of Trisha's house' before entering politics. Her legal team responded on her behalf at the time.