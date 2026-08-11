Birth Of A Controversy: Tamil Nadu Speaker Slammed For Anti-Abortion March

The participation of Tamil Nadu Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar at an anti-abortion rally has triggered a controversy with activists and rival politicians slamming the Speaker.

The controversy erupted after Prabhakar attended the 5th National March for Life as a chief guest on August 8 and 9 in Chennai.

The event, hosted by the Archdiocese of Madras-Mylapore at Stella Maris College, drew over 5,000 participants to protest abortion rights and advocate for the protection of unborn life.

During the gathering, which explicitly criticised the MTP Act, Prabhakar reportedly echoed anti-abortion views by declaring that "life begins at conception."

"Every unborn child has dignity. I see this event as an expression of it. All children are God's blessings. No one should possess an intention of thought against those blessings. The idea of pro-life is not only about a child," Prabhakar said at the event.

The Speaker's presence and rhetoric at the rally drew sharp criticism from progressive voices and rights advocates. Critics pointed to the Supreme Court of India's 2021 ruling, which upheld a woman's reproductive autonomy and the right to a safe abortion as a fundamental right protected under Article 21 of the Constitution.

Women's Rights Activist Shalin Maria Lawrence while criticising Speaker for attending the rally, asked if Chief Minister Vijay agreed with his views.

"What a stupid thing to do! Abortion rights in India are constitutional.

Let these Bishops go to America and preach these anti - women propaganda. How did Mr JCD Prabhakar even agree to this? Is @CMOTamilnadu agreeing to this concept of denying bodily autonomy to women?" she posted on X.

Political rivals too questioned Prabhakar's presence at the event. BJP leader Narayanan Thirupathy called Prabhakar's presence controversial.

"I saw some visuals of Assembly Speaker JCD Prabhakar participating in a Christian/ Catholic religious procession against abortion. Various slogans opposing women's rights were raised during that procession. Even though abortion is legal under Indian law, slogans such as "abortion is murder" and other demands opposing the abortion law were raised. The Speaker's participation in this event has now become controversial as it is against the rights of Women," Thirupathy posted on X.

Tamil Nadu Health Minister KG Arunraj sought to temper the controversy, noting that he was unaware of the context of the Speaker's statements and urging the public not to misinterpret them.

"Abortion is regulated through the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act," the minister stated.

"Legally, as per the current law, women can legally undergo an abortion up to 20 weeks of pregnancy. In the medical field, across many circumstances, abortion is a definitive medical necessity, and it is something we must do."

Asked about the constitutional and political implications of the Speaker's anti-abortion stance, the minister distanced the health framework from Prabhakar's personal views.

"I do not know in what sense the Assembly Speaker made those comments. Please do not misunderstand it," he said.

