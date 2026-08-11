Ancient Roman Shipwreck Found Off Sicily Coast With Hundreds Of Well-Preserved Jars

Italian authorities found an ancient Roman trading vessel resting on the Mediterranean seabed off the coast of Sicily, the BBC reported. Dating back over 2,100 years to between the 2nd and 1st centuries BC, the sunken merchant ship is loaded with hundreds of well-preserved amphorae, which are tall jars with two handles and a narrow neck, often used by people in ancient Greece and Rome to carry and store goods such as wine and olive oil. Italy's Culture Minister Alessandro Giuli called it "one of the most important underwater archaeological discoveries of recent years".

The wreck was spotted by local spearfishing diver Giacomo De Mola while scanning the waters near Mazara del Vallo in western Sicily.

Initially, it looked like a large rock formation, but then it turned out to be a vast field of ancient clay jugs spread across the ocean floor.

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De Mola reported the find to Italian heritage authorities, who dispatched specialised divers from the Carabinieri cultural protection unit to survey the site.

"This is, without a doubt, the most incredible discovery of my life," De Mola said in the caption of a video shared on Instagram. "During a day of scandal with Igor Bisulli, off Mazara del Vallo, on a background of about 45/50 meters, the StructureScan shows us what looks like a simple rock.

"Something makes me check, though. One last breath. And getting off. Visibility is not the best. I see a large dark mass and think, 'The usual big rock... Getting closer and closer."

"And my heart stops. It was not a rock. Below me was a huge expanse of amphoras. Hundreds of amphoras remained at the bottom of the sea for over 2,000 years. A sleeping Roman ship in the silence of the Mediterranean."

Watch the video here:

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Most of the recovered containers belong to the Dressel 1A style, a specific type of narrow-necked, two-handled vessel widely used in the late Roman Republic for maritime wine distribution.

"An amazing testimony to the Mediterranean's trade routes from over 2,000 years ago. 3D relief of the vase was also made," De Mola added.

"For now I share with you my first video in apnea. Among the amphorae today lives a real submerged museum: mostelle, moraine, brown herring and lots of marine life. The sea never ceases to amaze us. This time we didn't find just a wreck. We found a piece of our history."