In Mumbai, Cockroach Infestation At Blinkit Unit, Sweets Seized From Reliance Retail

The food licence of a Blinkit facility has been suspended and a Reliance Retail outlet has come under the scanner in Mumbai following inspections by the Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The state FDA in a statement said the licence of the facility run by Blink Commerce Pvt Ltd was suspended after officials, during an inspection, found the place to be in an unhygienic condition and infested by cockroaches. These were serious violations of food safety rules, the FDA said.

The FDA said its officials also took samples of 'kaju katli' from an outlet of Reliance Retail after it received a complaint that fungus and worms were found in the sweets. At least 54 boxes of 'kaju katli' weighing 11. 34 kg were seized, and the sample was sent to a food laboratory for analysis.

Action would be taken based on the lab report under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, the statement said.

The complaint about food contamination was linked to a brand called 'Laxmi Narayan', sold at the Reliance Retail outlet at ARD Cinemall in Buldhana district.

"On 8 August 2026, a complaint was received from consumers regarding fungus growth and the presence of live worms in Laxmi Narayan brand kaju katli. Pursuant to the complaint, an immediate inspection was conducted..." the FDA said.

Cockroaches At Blinkit Facility

The Blinkit facility faced a much severe action after the FDA found serious food safety violations at the quick commerce app's establishment at Sarvodaya Bhuvan in Mumbai's Malad (West).

An inspection of the facility on August 7 found extremely unhygienic conditions, extensive cockroach infestation, improper storage of food, inadequate cleanliness in the cold storage, expired and tampered packaged food and non-compliance with FIFO/FEFO (first-in, first-out and first-expired, first-out) practices, the FDA said.

The food safety watchdog in the statement said it also found inadequate pest and rodent controls, shortcomings in waste management and maintenance, absence of medical examination and health records of food handlers and lack of personal hygiene and protective equipment.

A large cockroach infestation was detected in vegetable and fruit storage areas, posing a serious risk of contamination, while expired and damaged or tampered packages were found in the cold room at the facility, the FDA said.

The licence was suspended with immediate effect under Section 32(3) of the Food Safety and Standards Act and other regulations, the FDA said, adding it can no longer sell, distribute or conduct food business during the suspension period.