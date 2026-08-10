Japan's Princess Akiko Visits Bhutan To Mark 40 Years of Ties, Meets King

Her Imperial Highness Princess Akiko of Mikasa visited Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) in Bhutan and was received in audience by Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

Princess Akiko is visiting Bhutan to commemorate 40 years of diplomatic relations between Bhutan and Japan, at the invitation of King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema.

During her visit to Gelephu Mindfulness City, Princess Akiko accompanied the King on a tour of ChoeGo GMC and Gelephu town. She also visited Ugyen Norlha Chorten to offer prayers.

Princess Akiko is the granddaughter of the late Emperor Showa of Japan.

What Is Gelephu Mindfulness City?

Gelephu Mindfulness City is an ambitious development project envisioned by the King of Bhutan, aimed at creating an economic and administrative hub that combines Bhutanese traditions of spirituality and harmony with nature with technology, innovation and modern infrastructure.

The project is also intended to support Bhutan's administrative reforms and economic development.

Located in Bhutan's southern plains along the border with Assam, India, GMC covers more than 2,600 square kilometres, or around 5 per cent of Bhutan's total area.

The city was established through a Royal Charter in December 2024 as a highly autonomous Special Administrative Region. According to the GMC, it will have executive and legislative powers and an independent judiciary, operating separately from the Royal Government of Bhutan.

The project is being developed under the direct guidance of the King, with global and local experts expected to contribute to building the city's economy and governance framework.

India's Connectivity Push

India is partnering with Bhutan to improve connectivity to Gelephu, including through the proposed Kokrajhar-Gelephu railway line.

The railway project has been declared a Special Railway Project to enable faster clearances and land acquisition. The Ministry of Railways will fund the works on the Indian side, while the Government of India, through the Ministry of External Affairs, will support the Bhutanese portion under Bhutan's 13th Five-Year Plan.

The proposed rail link is expected to strengthen economic ties between India and Bhutan and provide Bhutan with access to India's extensive railway network and ports, facilitating the movement of goods and supporting trade.

India is Bhutan's largest trading partner, and improved connectivity to Gelephu could further deepen economic integration between the two countries.

A City Built Around Nature

GMC is planned around Bhutan's natural landscape and will include a national park and a wildlife sanctuary. The region has forests, biological corridors, rivers and diverse wildlife.

The project also envisages agricultural hubs and smaller towns, while its rivers have the potential to support between 4,000 MW and 5,000 MW of renewable power generation, according to the GMC.

The development has been presented as an attempt to combine economic growth with environmental conservation and Bhutanese cultural values.