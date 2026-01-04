Gautam Adani Becomes Founding Member Of Gelephu Mindfulness City In Bhutan

Gautam Adani, chairman of the Adani Group, has joined the Gelephu Mindfulness City (GMC) in Bhutan as a founding member, the GMC authority announced on Saturday.

In a statement, the GMC Authority said, "Adani's association reflects a shared alignment with Bhutan's values-led development philosophy. With decades of experience in large-scale infrastructure across energy, logistics, and connectivity, and leadership in renewable and sustainable systems, his expertise complements GMC's ambition to build future-ready infrastructure while safeguarding natural and human capital."

The Gelephu Mindfulness City has emerged from the vision of Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyal Wangchuk and is seen as a global vision to establish an oasis of mindfulness and prosperity amid increasing global uncertainties and geostrategic challenges. It seeks to offer the world a different path of development, one where traditional Bhutanese values of spirituality and harmony with nature blend with innovation, technology and economic vibrancy.

The king has often emphasised that development must be purposeful and deeply rooted in values, observing that "the measure of success lies not in scale alone, but in whether progress preserves harmony between people, nature, and time." This principle underpins GMC's approach to long-term, mindful development.

In a post on a social media platform, he said, "With more than three decades of experience in building, financing and operating large-scale infrastructure across sectors including energy, ports, logistics and transportation, Adani has led major investments in infrastructure and renewable energy, with operations and partnerships across multiple global markets. Adani's leadership in renewable energy and sustainable infrastructure resonates with Bhutan's commitment to environmental stewardship and climate responsibility."

"The announcement also builds on the strong and growing partnership between Bhutan and the Adani Group, including the landmark collaboration with Druk Green Power Corporation to jointly develop 5,000 MW of hydropower capacity in Bhutan. A Memorandum of Understanding for this partnership was signed between Druk Green Power Corporation Limited and Adani Power Limited at the Kuenrey of Tashichhodzong today," he added.

Commenting on the development, Adani said, "Bhutan has shown the world that development guided by values creates lasting strength. Gelephu Mindfulness City is a profound and timely vision, and I am honoured to support an initiative that places human well-being, nature, and long-term thinking at the heart of progress."

"Deeply privileged to be a founding member of the Gelephu Mindfulness City. Indeed, a visionary initiative of His Majesty King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck that reflects Bhutan's enduring commitment to mindful and sustainable development. In a significant step for our energy partnership, we advanced key milestones by signing an MoU for 5,000 MW of hydropower and officially commencing the 570 MW Wangchhu Hydro Electricity Project," Gautam Adani said.

"I am sincerely grateful for the presence of Hon'ble Prime Minister Dasho @tsheringtobgay at the ceremony to mark this occasion. We will continue to strengthen this partnership rooted in sustainability, trust and long-term value," he added.

