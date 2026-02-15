Sadhguru's Shout-Out To Gautam Adani On Maha Shivratri

Sadhguru has responded to Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani's Maha Shivratri wishes. The billionaire has shared a picture of himself offering prayers to Adiyogi, the Lord Shiva bust, at Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, on X. The photo was posted alongside the Maha Mrityunjaya Mantra.

"Greetings to all the countrymen on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri. Om Namah Shivay," he wrote in Hindi.

The post caught the attention of Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, founder of Isha Foundation. "Wish you a Happy Maha Shivratri, Gautam [Adani] bhai. Join us for the all-night celebrations. Blessings," he said. The Isha Foundation is known for its vibrant Maha Shivratri musician night. This year, the 12-hour-long event kicks off at 6 pm with Pancha Bhuta Kriya.

Wish you a Happy Mahashivratri, Gautam bhai. Join us for the all-night celebrations. Blessings. -Sg https://t.co/5eepPubVsT — Sadhguru (@SadhguruJV) February 15, 2026

Last year, Adani shared a video of the Lord Shiva statue at his home in Ahmedabad along with a hymn. He said that the whole universe is in motion only by the grace of Lord Shiva.

In his posts on X and Instagram, the billionaire wrote in Hindi, "The whole universe is in motion only by the grace of Lord Shiva, the lord of sacrifice, penance and 'tandava'. I am sharing this 'divine and grand' form of Bholenath during Shiv Aaradhana in our home with all of you through this video. Infinite good wishes for Maha Shivratri! #HarHarMahadev".

त्याग, तपस्या और तांडव के अधिपति भगवान शिव की कृपा से ही संपूर्ण सृष्टि गतिमान है।



हमारे घर में शिव आराधना के दौरान भोलेनाथ का यह ‘दिव्य और भव्य' स्वरूप आप सभी के साथ इस वीडियो के माध्यम से साझा कर रहा हूँ।



महाशिवरात्रि की अनंत मंगलकामनाएं!#HarHarMahadev pic.twitter.com/hkrlstjVpC — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) February 26, 2025

On Maha Shivratri, people observe a fast and worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. As per belief, this occasion marks the marriage of Lord Shiva with Goddess Parvati.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)