Happy Mahashivratri 2026: Wishes, Quotes, And Messages To Share

Mahashivratri is an important day for millions of devotees who worship Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. In 2026, the festival will be celebrated on February 15th. This sacred festival celebrates the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati.

On this day, devotees visit temples to worship, pray, and observe fasts. It is believed that Lord Shiva performed the Tandava, the divine dance of creation and destruction, on this sacred night.

People also share greetings with their family and friends to spread positivity and blessings. Many greetings are exchanged, and here are some that are appropriate for Maha Shivratri.

Mahashivratri Wishes