When Is Maha Shivratri, February 15 Or 16? Know Shubh Muhurat, Puja Vidhi And Rituals

Maha Shivratri 2026: Maha Shivratri, also called the "Great Night of Shiva", commemorates the divine marriage of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati, symbolising spiritual awakening and inner transformation. The festival is marked with grand festivities and celebrations across the country. It is believed that observing this festival brings benefits like the removal of sins, spiritual growth, and moksha. Maha Shivratri is celebrated just before the arrival of the Spring season. As per the North Indian calendar, Masik Shivaratri in the month of Phalguna is known as Maha Shivaratri. Meanwhile, the Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha in the month of Magha is known as Maha Shivaratri, according to the South Indian calendar.

When is Maha Shivratri?

This year, the date of the festival has confused many people as the Phalguna Krishna Chaturdashi is starting on February 15 and ending on February 16. Because of confusion, people have been asking Google to confirm the date.

Google Trends saw a spike in searches related to Shivratri, with users also Googling, "When is Maha Shivratri?", "shivratri kab hai", "shivratri date", "maha shivratri" and more.

See the trend here

Photo Credit: Google Trends

Shivratri Shubh Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, this year, Maha Shivratri will be celebrated on Sunday, February 15. In Hindu tradition, it is believed that the Shivratri is celebrated on the day when Chaturdashi Tithi falls during Madhyaratri (Nishita Kaal).

Ratri First Prahar Puja Time: 06:11 PM to 09:23 PM

Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time: 09:23 PM to 12:35 AM, Feb 16

Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time: 12:35 AM to 03:47 AM, Feb 16

Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time: 03:47 AM to 06:59 AM, Feb 16

Puja Vidhi and Rituals

1. Morning Rituals: Wake up early, take a bath, and wear clean clothes.

2. Abhishekam: Bathe the Shiva Linga with water, milk, honey, curd, and ghee.

3. Offerings: Offer Bilva leaves, fruits, flowers, and incense sticks.

4. Mantra Chanting: Recite "Om Namah Shivaya" and other Shiva mantras.

5. Night Vigil: Stay awake and meditate throughout the night.

6. Break the Fast: Consume light food after sunrise on February 16

Significance of Maha Shivratri

Maha Shivratri symbolises the triumph over darkness and ignorance. The festival encourages spiritual awakening and self-reflection. In the Hindu religion, it is believed that Maha Shivratri was the day when Lord Shiva drank poisonous negativity to protect the world. Meanwhile, another says that it is the night when Lord Shiva performs the heavenly dance of creation, preservation and destruction. The widely believed legend is that on this day, Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati got married.