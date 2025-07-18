University Expels Bangladeshi Student Over Clash On Serving Non-Veg Food On Shivratri

A Bangladeshi scholar was expelled from the South Asian University and a fine of Rs. 5000 was imposed on the students' mess secretary for their role in a clash after serving non-vegetarian food on Maha Shivratri, officials said on Friday.

Two groups of students had been involved in the clash at the university on February 26th.

The warring groups - Students' Federation of India and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad - accused each other of instigating violence. The SFI argued that ABVP tried imposing their dietary preferences on others and accused them of attacking secular values.

The ABVP said that serving non-vegetarian food on a fasting day was "insensitive" and disrupted religious harmony. Although the police arrived at the university after receiving a call, they found no active clash happening at the moment. The university had to sort out the matter internally later, as no formal complaint was filed.

After an investigation by the university's proctorial committee, an action had been taken.

"Following a detailed proctorial enquiry, the university has found doctoral candidate Sudipto Das guilty of serious misconduct due to multiple instances of indiscipline. The university has ordered his immediate expulsion, permanently disqualified him from applying to any future programmes at SAU, and instructed him to vacate the hostel premises within 24 hours," a senior official said.

The expulsion notice also had a mention of a prior suspension in 2022, for similar disruptive actions.

