"Night Of Terror" At Delhi's JNU As Student Bodies Clash On Campus

Violence broke out at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus late Monday night when a protest rally turned violent with students on either side of the ideological divide accusing each other of being the aggressor.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) had called for an 'Equality March', demanding the resignation of Vice-Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit for her alleged "casteist" remarks made in a podcast on February 16. The Union also objected to her podcast comments regarding UGC regulations, Dalits, and affirmative action. Additionally, they had sought the revocation of a rustication order against four student body office-bearers over alleged vandalism of university property during a protest.

Protesters alleged the administration did not engage with the march and instead allowed the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing affiliated with the BJP, members to confront them.

However, the ABVP rejected the allegations and accused Left-backed organisations of provoking clashes and spreading misinformation about the incident.

Left-backed groups, including All India Students' Association (AISA), claimed ABVP members threw stones at the JNUSU encampment and attacked "unarmed students," leaving several injured.

The protest focused on issues such as the implementation of UGC (University Grants Commission) guidelines and the revocation of students' rustication orders.

The new rules notified by the UGC on January 13 have sparked widespread criticism from general category students, who argue that the framework could lead to discrimination against them. The new regulations, introduced to curb caste-based discrimination in colleges and universities, require institutions to establish special committees and helplines to address complaints, especially from SC, ST, and OBC students.

"Common students were surrounded and attacked by Left-affiliated groups while they were peacefully studying in the school areas on the campus. Some were forced to lock themselves inside for safety. This is not student politics, this is orchestrated violence. Campuses cannot become battlegrounds for ideological intimidation," the ABVP posted on X.

ABVP Secretary at JNU, Pravin Kumar Piyush, added, "Late at night, a Left-wing organisation called for a march from Sabarmati T-Point to the JNU Vice-Chancellor's residence. After the march, around 400-500 masked individuals entered the school area carrying hockey sticks, rods, batons, knives, and stones. They then forced their way into the school, where common students were studying in the reading rooms, and allegedly pushed them out forcibly."

In another post, the ABVP claimed that a student was allegedly ambushed inside the School of Social Sciences that left him critically injured.

"Prateek Bhardwaj, a Biotechnology student from the School of Biotechnology, JNU was allegedly ambushed inside the School of Social Sciences premises by Leftist goons. He was first blinded with fire extinguisher powder and then mercilessly beaten," it said.

The incident has sparked outrage, with demands for immediate arrests and strict action against those involved.

According to Vaibhav Meena, JNUSU Joint Secretary (ABVP), the situation turned into a "night of terror" when a large group of masked individuals moved through the campus.

The ABVP has launched a fierce campaign on social media using the hashtag #LeftAttacksJNUAgain, accusing the Delhi Police of inaction while the campus was "turned into a battlefield."