3 ABVP Members Arrested For Secretly Filming Women Students Changing Clothes

Three students of a government college were arrested for allegedly secretly recording women while they were changing clothes ahead of a cultural event in Madhya Pradesh.

The accused, all aged between 20 and 22, are reportedly members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

The incident took place on Tuesday during a youth festival in Bhanpura Government College in Mandasur district. Police said that CCTV footage showed four men sneaking in and taking photos and videos of the women students who were getting ready in the changing rooms. The acting principal noticed suspicious activity and filed a complaint with the police.

"The CCTV footage clearly shows four boys peeping through the window. Following this, a case was registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code. Three of the accused have been arrested, while the fourth is missing. Mobile phones of the arrested students have been seized for forensic examination," said Mandsaur Superintendent of Police, Vinod Meena.

The accused have been identified as Umesh Joshi, Ajay Gaud, and Himanshu Bairagi. After the incident, the ABVP removed Umesh Joshi from his post of City Secretary with immediate effect.

Dr Preeti Pancholi, Principal-in-Charge of Bhanpura Government College, said, "During the youth festival, I suspected that someone was taking photos of the girls through the window. Upon checking the CCTV footage, we saw the suspicious activity and immediately filed a complaint. We expect the police to investigate thoroughly and ensure appropriate punishment."

Bhanpura Inspector Ramesh Chandra Dangi said that while the accused deny the allegations, they have been presented in court, and their phones are being examined.

"Although there is no evidence yet that the girls were actually videotaped, we are taking action under applicable laws," he said.

