Tensions High In Madhya Pradesh After Obscene Video Of Minor Goes Viral

Tensions were high in Madhya Pradesh's Shamgarh city on Friday after a horrifying case of blackmail and the circulation of an obscene video of a 16-year-old girl came to light. The victim is a student of Class 12. Outrage spread rapidly across Shamgarh, forcing authorities to impose a near-complete shutdown and deploy a heavy police force to maintain order.

Additional police personnel from neighbouring areas were rushed in to prevent escalation. The accused behind the crime have been arrested.

The Incident

The accused - Rihan and Babu - allegedly entered the minor girl's house on November 6 when her family was not present. The police said that Rihan threatened the victim at knifepoint, forced her to record an obscene video using her mother's phone, and transferred it to his own device.

Rihan demanded Rs 5 lakh from the victim's family, threatening to release the video online. Out of fear, the family arranged Rs 2 lakh, which the accused collected. But, after failing to extort the remaining amount, he allegedly made the video viral on Thursday evening.

As soon as the video spread on social media, hundreds of residents gathered at the Shamgarh police station on Thursday night, demanding immediate action.

The outrage intensified on Friday, with Hindu organisations joining the protest, leading to a complete halt of shops, traffic, and public movement in Shamgarh.

"Accused Arrested Within 12 Hours"

Amid mounting public anger, the Municipal Council began action against the houses of Rihan and Babu. Officials disconnected water connections and started property measurements as part of administrative proceedings. Locals are demanding demolition of the accused's houses and strict punishment.

The police acted swiftly, registering cases under BNS sections related to extortion, intimidation, and criminal force, the POCSO Act, and the IT Act.

"An obscene video of the girl was made, and money was demanded. When the money was not given, the video was made viral. A serious case was registered immediately. Multiple teams were deployed, and both accused were arrested within 12 hours. The ransom angle is under investigation."

Despite the arrests, Shamgarh continues to remain tense as residents demand exemplary punishment. Shops remain shut in many areas, and the police presence has been significantly increased to prevent any further disturbance.