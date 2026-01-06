Mob Behind 2020 JNU Attack Still Unknown; Faculty Body Slams Delhi Police

Jawaharlal Nehru University Teachers' Association (JNUTA) on Monday recalled the "barbarous assault" on students and faculty six years ago on this day on the varsity campus.

The association, in a statement, said the identities of those who carried out the mob attack with rods and stones, and those who backed them, remain "masked" even today It said the veritable non-action against the assaulters reflected not just incompetence but "complicity" on the part of the JNU administration and the Delhi Police.

It accused the authorities of being lenient towards those involved in criminal activity while abusing power to "oppress the innocent and suppress their voice." The JNUTA said the moment was made more poignant as two former students – Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam — were again denied bail after more than five years of incarceration without trial.

All the same, the association said, the attack failed in its objective of silencing the campus.

"Six years on, the struggle against the destruction of the University continues," Surajit Majumdar, president, JNUTA, said.

The attackers are "neither unknown, nor will they be forgotten," he added.

