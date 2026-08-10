Bengaluru Man Books 5-Star Hotel Room, Kills 2 Children, Attempts Suicide

Two children were found dead on a bed and their father was discovered seriously injured in the toilet at a five-star hotel in Bengaluru in a suspected case of murder-suicide.

40-year-old SG Imran was found lying in a pool of blood in the toilet with his neck slit. The bodies of his daughters, aged 10 and 5, were discovered just metres away.

The man was rushed to the city's Manipal Hospital by the hotel's security staff. He is critical.

Police said Imran suspected his wife of having an affair.

"I didn't want my kids to grow up with this kind of mother, so I decided to kill them and myself," police sources quoted him as saying.

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What The Bengaluru Police Said

Police said he allegedly strangled his daughters to death before attempting suicide by slashing his throat.

"A person named Imran and his two daughters checked in at a hotel yesterday evening. This evening, at around 4:00 pm, when the hotel's cleaning staff went and knocked on the door, no one responded. Upon entering the room, they found the two daughters dead. Their bodies were lying on the bed. He (the father) had also attempted suicide by trying to slit his throat with a knife," said Deputy Commissioner of Police GK Mithun Kumar.

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The officer said Imran admitted to killing his daughters.

"He has stated that he killed them himself...We are registering a murder case. We will take this up and investigate further. We have just found out that he is a resident of Nagawara. What his profession is, whether the reason he mentioned is the actual motive, and how exactly things unfolded will only be known after we contact his family members," he added.