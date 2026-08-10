Clock Ticking For Monsoon Session, Centre's Options For Delimitation Bill

Three days of the monsoon session to go, the deadlock in parliament shows no sign of resolution. There is now speculation about a possible "give-and-take" between the government and the Opposition to end the impasse. There is also the possibility of co-opting the DMK with concessions on the FCRA bill, sources have indicated.

The monsoon session, which began on July 20, has witnessed massive uproar over the past 16 days over the police crackdown on the students' protest in Delhi. Amid the commotion, while the government managed to pass some bills, the situation regarding the controversial FCRA and Delimitation bills remains unclear.

In today's Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting, the government acceded to the Opposition's demand for a discussion - and a response from Home Minister Amit Shah - regarding the police action against the students marching towards the Parliament House on July 20.

The government said Shah will address every point, provided the Opposition was willing to listen.

Opposition Stand

The Opposition appears divided on the matter. The Samajwadi Party has demanded a discussion on the theft of offerings at the Ram Mandir and insisted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi provide a response.

The government, meanwhile, has given no indication regarding the FCRA Amendment Bill or the Constitution Amendment Bill on Delimitation during the BAC meeting. Nevertheless, the Speaker has taken the initiative to resolve the deadlock surrounding these bills.

Congress leader KC Venugopal said the Speaker has suggested that the bills be referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee. Venugopal, however, has rejected the proposal to send the bill to a JPC, insisting that the government must withdraw it entirely.

Earlier, Congress MPs from Kerala, including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, had met the Speaker. After the Congress rejection of the proposal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also met the Speaker.

The Possibilities

Government sources indicated that the option to table the FCRA and Delimitation bills during the remaining three days remains open.

The government is reportedly open to a 'give-and-take' arrangement with parties like the DMK and the Congress on this issue. The DMK is also opposing the FCRA bill. The the government could pave the way for securing DMK's support for the Delimitation bill by stepping back on the FCRA bill.

A source indicated that the government might introduce an amendment to the FCRA bill to placate the Opposition.

Last week, after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Chief Minister of Mizoram said the government would list the bill for discussion and passage on August 12. For now, the door remains open regarding the delimitation bill.

This morning, all eight Lok Sabha MPs from Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party met with PM Modi.

Although the agenda was to discuss the drought and famine situation in Maharashtra, the meeting is also being viewed as an attempt to garner support for the delimitation bill.

Road Ahead

Sources said the government has secured the two-thirds majority needed to pass the Constitutional amendments for delimitation and women's reservation. There are now questions that if the numbers are in place, why the bills are not being introduced.

Government sources alleged that the Opposition intends to create a deadlock in parliament by raising a succession of issues solely to stall the delimitation bill. Why else would the Opposition refuse the Home Minister's proposal to discuss the matter in the House, they questioned. There is now speculation that if the delimitation bill is not passed within the next two days, a special session might be convened.