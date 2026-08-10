4 Days Left For Monsoon Session, Key Bills Missing In Parliament Agenda Today

Uncertainty looms over the key bills on women's reservation and delimitation, and the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, with only four days left for the ongoing Monsoon Session. None of these are listed for today in Lok Sabha.

The Congress and its major allies have asserted that they would oppose these Bills in Parliament, though a few opposition parties have softened their stance on women's quota and delimitation issues.

The Bill that proposes a 33% quota for women in 2029 and expand the House strength was introduced in April but failed to muster two-thirds support for the Constitutional amendment.

Read: BJP, Congress Issue Whips As Parliament Heads For Final-Week Showdown

The FCRA Bill seeks to tighten regulations on foreign funding received by Indian non-government organisations (NGOs). The Congress has called the FCRA Bill "unconstitutional and anti-people" and alleged that it targeted minorities.

The Monsoon Session began on July 20 and will continue till August 13.

The session appears headed for a virtual washout, with the opposition protesting over the police action on NEET agitators, except for a debate on the anti-paper leak bill that cleared both Houses of Parliament.

Both the BJP and Congress have issued whips to their MPs to be present in Parliament for the final week showdown.

Today's Agenda

Monday's list of business in Lok Sabha features four Bills. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move two of these, including Kerala (Alteration of Name) Bill, 2026, which seeks to change the name of the State of Kerala to Keralam.

The Home Minister will also move the National Co-operative Development Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2026 to amend the National Co-operative Development Corporation Act, 1962.

Law Minister Arjun Meghawal will move the Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2026 that aims to bring reforms in the appointment and conditions of service of chairpersons and members of various Tribunals, the functioning of the Tribunals, and to establish a National Tribunals Commission.

Read: Centre Addresses Foreign Funding Bill Concerns, Wants To Pass It This Week: Sources

Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy will move the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026 to amend the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957.

In Rajya Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move two bills. These include the Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, 2026, which seeks to provide for a law on evidence for bankers' books and to align it with current digital banking practices.

She will also move the Taxation and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026, to amend the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, the Income-tax Act, 2025, and the Finance Act, 2026.