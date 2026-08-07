"No Appellate Body": Assam Christian Forum Flags Provisions Of Foreign Funding Bill

The Assam Christian Forum has raised concerns over provisions in the proposed Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA) Amendment Bill, 2026, especially those linked to forfeiting of assets, transfer of unutilised foreign contribution funds and the proposed creation of a designated authority.

Speaking to reporters in Guwahati on Friday, the forum's spokesperson Ellen Brooks said the proposed provisions could affect funds to schools, hospitals and charitable organisations that provide services to poor and disadvantaged communities.

Brooks said several such institutions across the Northeast and other parts of the country had been established as part of social development and nation-building.

"Over a period of time, all the institutions, whether it be in the Northeast or the rest of India, have been developed for a certain cause for the development of society - be it schools, hospitals or charitable institutions. It is a part of nation-building," he said.

Raising concerns over the proposal to forfeit assets, Brooks said some projects were developed through partnerships in which organisations provided land or other resources, while foreign contributions were used for construction and infrastructure.

"If a particular hospital or school is developed in a partnership, the land belongs to us and the building and infrastructure have been funded by the foreign agency. If you talk about forfeiting the contributions, how will the properties be divided?" he asked.

Brooks also questioned the proposed transfer of remaining foreign contribution funds to a designated authority, saying organisations implementing projects may not necessarily be the ultimate owners of the funds or assets.

He also raised concerns over the absence of an appellate mechanism under the proposed framework, saying affected organisations should have an opportunity to seek legal remedy.

"The worst part of it is there is no appellate body. There has to be some natural justice," Brooks said.

The forum urged the government to refer the proposed Bill to a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) to allow stakeholders to examine the provisions and suggest changes.

Brooks said no concrete assurance had been given so far, though a government representative had indicated that the concerns would be examined before the legislation is introduced in Parliament.