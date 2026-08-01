Government Likely To Introduce Foreign Funding Amendment Bill Next Week

The government is likely to introduce 'Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act Amendment Bill' in the Lok Sabha next week, sources said.

The government has been pushing through its legislative agenda amid opposition sloganeering over the police action against protestors during the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' protest.

The government's agenda for next week includes consideration and passing of the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2026 and discussion on the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026.

It also includes consideration and passing of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Amendment) Bill, 2026,

The bills slated to be introduced include the Indian Statistical Institute Bill, 2026 and the Bankers' Books Evidence Bill, 2026.

Lok Sabha may also take up discussion on Demands for Excess Grants for the year 2022-23 and passing of the related Appropriation Bill.

The monsoon session of Parliament began on July 20.

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