Bengaluru Techie Lands Hyderabad Job After 36 Interviews, Shares Experience

A Bengaluru-based software engineer has shared an inspiring story of perseverance after securing a new job in Hyderabad following a job hunt that involved 36 interviews. After facing months of uncertainty, the software professional revealed his journey on social media. Despite receiving a minimal salary hike, the techie stated that they were relieved by landing the Rs 30 LPA offer. They further noted that their primary goal was securing stability so they could continue supporting family.

"It's been a little over 5 months now that I have actively started applying for a job (I had to quit my previous organization: EPAM Systems, due to severe sciatica)," the techie wrote in a Reddit post in r/developersIndia subreddit. "I used the break to recover and then dive into GenAI the most given it's current market value and also my personal interest in the tech."

"Now, I finally bagged an offer of an SDE-3 at AlgoLeap, Hyderabad. Didn't get much of a hike, but atleast I finally am in a position to financially support my family again after 7 months. Only bittersweet part is I need to relocate alone to Hyderabad from Bengaluru due to family reasons. But hey, that's part of the game I guess."

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See the post here:

Social media reaction

The post quickly gained traction among fellow tech workers, many of whom shared similar struggles with job searches and tough hiring standards. Users also praised his determination and honesty.

"Could you share your interview experiences pls? I am in the same field and it will be very helpful," one user asked.

"Congrats. Btw what's your experience? Also can you please share your resume if possible?" said another user.

"Getting a software job shouldn't be that hard somewhere something is really broken... congratulations," a third user noted.