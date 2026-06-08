Bengaluru Techie Works As Rapido Rider On Weekends Despite Six-Figure Salary, Sparks Debate

A Bengaluru tech professional is turning heads after allegedly revealing that he drives for Rapido on weekends, even while earning a six-figure monthly salary. In a recent post on X (formerly Twitter), a user named Shabaz alleged that he met the 35-year-old Rapido driver who works as a software developer at a multinational corporation.

Shabaz said that he met the driver when he booked a Rapido while travelling to Bannerghatta in Bengaluru. "The rider, a 35-year-old, started speaking in Kannada, realised mine wasn't great, and switched to English. He asked what I do, and I told him I'm a software engineer," he wrote.

"Then he told me he's also a software developer at an MNC, earning a six-figure salary."

"But on weekends, he drives Rapido because he's married, has a young child, and wants the extra income to support his family."

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See the post here:

The move highlights a growing trend among salaried professionals who take up gig work for money, or sometimes for just social interaction and having a sense of purpose beyond their 9-to-5.

"It genuinely made me think. If someone with a good tech job and a six-figure salary still feels the need for a weekend side hustle, how expensive has life become in Bangalore and other Tier-1 cities?" the user asked, concluding the post.

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Social media reaction

The post, which gained significant traction with over 69,400 views, sparked a debate around hustle culture and work-life balance. In the comment section, some users praised the idea of stepping outside the tech bubble, while others questioned the trade-off between rest and additional work.

"I recently encountered an IT Operations engineer who operates an auto-rickshaw. When questioned about his motivation, he explained that he does it for personal satisfaction, enjoyment, and the unique opportunity to interact with people," one user wrote in the comments section.

"In Hyderabad, I have met multiple software people who are working as drivers in driveu and drivers4me app. I don't know if this story is real or fake but it's really happening in Hyderabad. I have also met many good students who are planning to go abroad and doing part-time driving," another user noted.

"Someone with a 6-figure salary thinks it is not enough and spends weekends away from family. Whom is he earning for? And when will he enjoy his earnings? By the late 40s, when this realisation kicks in he has already spent the best years of his life away from his wife and kids," one user shared their experience.