Streamer Clavicular Confirms Breakup With Lily Snyder During Emotional Livestream

Popular streamer Braden Peters, known online as Clavicular, has confirmed that his relationship with Lily Snyder is over after an emotional livestream.

The breakup, which played out in front of thousands of viewers, featured an emotional exchange between the couple. Clavicular stood by his decision to end the relationship despite Lily's repeated pleas to reconsider.

During the livestream, the “looksmaxxing” livestreamer repeatedly stated that the relationship was over, telling Lily that he no longer wanted to continue dating. While Lily insisted that she loved him and wanted to stay together, the streamer maintained that he had already made up his mind.

"We're not dating anymore. I'm not dating anymore," he said during the conversation. The breakup unfolded during a livestream on Sunday, July 19, with videos recorded inside the couple's home later spreading across social media.

The couple had been together for about four months. During the livestream, Clavicular said he no longer wanted to be in a relationship and told Lily they could either remain "friends" or "we're nothing."

At several points, Lily told him she could not imagine her life without him and asked why he was giving up what she described as "something so good."

Clavicular responded that staying in the relationship would come at the cost of his career, saying he wanted to be single and no longer wished to remain in a relationship.

"You're forcing me into this. Can you let go of me? I don't want to date you anymore. Just stop trying to force me into this. Stop trying to force me into this," he said.

The streamer also claimed the breakup was not the result of one argument but of long-standing issues in the relationship. He described Lily's behaviour as manipulative and accused her of becoming aggressive during arguments.

“You're manipulating me. You do is you just come down here and you're so soft-spoken and then the next minute you'll scream and hit me and all the s***,” he added.

The pair had reportedly experienced several breakups and reconciliations in recent months. Clavicular also pointed to recurring disagreements over everyday matters and said the couple had moved in together very early in their relationship, factors he believed added to the strain over time.