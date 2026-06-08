"Being A Bachelor Is Issue": Startup Founder Highlights Rental Bias In Bengaluru, Calls It "Nightmare"

A Bengaluru-based startup founder has shared a frustrating experience with the city's rental market, where even offering Rs 80,000 per month and a five-month security deposit was just not enough. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Raj Vikramaditya, the founder of learning platform takeUforward, shared a detailed rant on X calling the Bengaluru rental market a "nightmare".

He specifically looked for a 2-bedroom-kitchen apartment in a gated community near Hosur Sarjapura Road Layout to ensure safety and bypass the city's notorious traffic choke points. Despite agreeing to pay a steep rent of Rs 80,000 per month and a five-month security deposit, the landlord initially rejected him simply for being a bachelor. "Being a bachelor is an issue with most owners," he said.

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In his post, he also called out soaring rates and the poor condition of apartments, as some apartments were 10 to 15 years old. He noted that moving in required roughly Rs 5 lakh upfront, a massive barrier for young professionals just starting. "... although I get the deposit back, but still, how will someone manage that who's new and has just started," he wrote.

He also pointed out the broker's behaviour. "Brokers charge 1 month's rent, and won't even come to show you the flat; they will send you alone to the flat in most cases, with approvals," he said.

"You finalise one, and it's gone the next hour to some other agency," he wrote.

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See the post here:

Social media reaction

The post sparked discussion online about discriminatory rental practices. Many users pointed out that bachelors are often turned down by landlords who prefer families or married couples, even when financial terms are favourable.

"Married person here, we are looking for a flat with 50 k budget. Most of the brokers are not even replying at that amount," one user wrote in the comment section.

"I had a genuine question why did you setup your office in Bangalore and not any other city, because all other big tech offices are there?" another user wrote.

"Gated societies are a nightmare. One of my friend shared a similar case. However, standalones are easy to get. I Recently got a flat in Balagere / Varthur in a standalone, 24k for a 2 BHK with 3 months of deposit," a third user wrote.