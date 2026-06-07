Indian Man Reacts To 'Rs 7,200 Per Kg' <i>Bhindi</i> In US Store Sold As 'Premium Snack'

An Indian man's grocery trip in the US turned into a viral moment after he checked the price of bhindi, or okra, and did the rupee conversion. In a video shared on Instagram, he showed okra priced at around $40 per pound in an American supermarket. He then converted it to Indian currency and calculated that 1 kg would cost roughly Rs 7,200, which was undoubtedly a sharp contrast to the much lower prices back home. "We grow up eating bhindi as a basic everyday vegetable. In India, it's just another sabzi. But in America, they fry it, pack it in a small bag, and suddenly it's a premium snack on the shelf. 85 grams for $6.50. More expensive than Lays," he wrote as the caption of the video.

"That's okra charging you a personality tax. Nobody told bhindi it could do this."

Watch the video here:

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"So guys, let me show you something really interesting. Look, what is this? Now, bhindi (ladyfinger or okra) that we use to make vegetable dishes in India, in America, look, that same thing is available as a snack. I mean, properly fried, with spices and everything on it. And check out its price once. How much is it? It's $6.50 USD. Meaning in Indian Rupees, it's around Rs 600. And what is the quantity? Just 85 grams," he said in the video.

The clip, which received more than 248,000 views and over 3,500 likes, highlights the steep markup on many Indian vegetables in US stores, where they're sold as special produce. Limited supply, import costs, and smaller demand drive prices up compared to India, where okra is a common, inexpensive staple.

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Social media reactions

Viewers reacted with a mix of shock and amusement, noting how everyday vegetables become luxury items abroad.

"It is not costly for Americans because their income is high and it's healthy," one user wrote in the comment section.

"With those masalas max 20. Even the rich here won't buy beyond that," another user added.

A third user jokingly suggested starting an "import and export business"