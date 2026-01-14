Rs 25 Lakh Pay, 600 Zomato Credits, And More: Job Offer In Bengaluru Sparks Debate

An image of a job listing for a Software Development Engineer position in Bengaluru went viral on social media because of the salary and other benefits. The image was shared by a user named EngiNerd on X (formerly Twitter) after blurring the company's name as he slammed the offer. "At one side layoffs are happening and other side companies are offering such high salaries for 1 year experience," the user wrote as the caption of the photo.

The company allegedly offered a hefty package of Rs 25 lakh per annum, along with some attractive perks, including ESOPs worth Rs 20 lakh, sign-on and relocation benefits, gym membership reimbursement, work-from-home setup allowance of Rs 21,000, replacement smartphone every three years, and daily Zomato credits worth Rs 600. The company will also pay mobile phone and WiFi bills.

Salary structure is completely broken in tech.

The total compensation for the first year is estimated to be around Rs 35 lakh, making it a highly attractive offer for a software developer with just one year of experience.

"And the fun part is that same company would be paying lesser to 5-8yrs experience employee already working with them," the user said, further adding that "salary structure is completely broken in tech".

Social Media Reaction

How the user reacted to the job listing resonated with many on social media as it sparked debate about salary structures in India's tech industry.

"This hurts because people who stayed loyal and grew with the company feel invisible. New hires get market rates, old employees get 'annual hikes,'" one user wrote in the comment section.

"Simply means that don't be naive and consider yourself loyal to a company. Just go where you are appreciated more," another user said.

"The flip side is juniors leaving in 2-3 yrs when they get vc backing. retention is dead," a third said.