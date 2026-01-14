Watch: Woman Shares Video Comparing Google Office Culture Of Bengaluru And New York

A woman shared her experience of working at Google's Bengaluru office, detailing how the office is different from the one in New York. Sharing a video on Instagram, the woman named Diksha Aggarwal noted that both workplaces are productive, but the Bengaluru office feels more energetic; meanwhile, the office in New York is more individually focused.

In the video, she also mentioned that alcohol and dogs are allowed in the New York office, but not in the Bengaluru office.

"India aur New York, Google ka culture same nahi hai," she wrote as the caption of the video, which, after translation, means that the work culture of offices in India and New York is not the same. The video has drawn attention on social media, sparking debate.

Watch the video here:

She said that despite these differences, the Google culture remains familiar across locations, emphasising freedom to think big and taking ideas seriously. "Google is different in every city but feels like Google only," she said towards the end of the video.

The video was viewed over 68,600 times, and many users commented on it, saying, "This is such an insightful reel! I love the way you covered it."

In a similar incident, an Indian woman compared the work culture between India and Japan, where she works. The woman, an alumna of IIT Hyderabad, spoke about the work-life balance in Japan and also revealed the minimum amount of money one needs to survive in the country in a video shared on Instagram.

"I am working as a project manager in Rakuten," the woman can be heard saying in the video. She'd also mentioned that she landed the job through campus placement, having graduated from IIT Hyderabad.