Pune Techie Slams "Ridiculous" Interview Task To Code From Scratch, Internet Reacts

A Pune-based tech professional has shared an experience of being asked to write complex code from scratch on screen during an interview, sparking an online discussion on hiring practices in the Information Technology sector.

The techie named Nandkishor took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his experience, saying he was asked to write a complete GitHub Actions CI/CD workflow end-to-end without referring to any documentation and with zero syntax errors.

"Had a really unexpected interview experience today," the techie wrote in the post. "After intro & responsibilities, they asked me to share screen and write a complete GitHub Actions CI/CD workflow end-to-end - without referring any documentation and with zero syntax errors."

Nandkishor further stated that he explained the production flow, detailing branch strategy, checkout, build process, code scan, image scan, pushing to ECR, and updating the manifest for Argo CD. But it was not enough, as he was asked to write the CI/CD pipeline without documentation.

"In real projects, good engineers design systems, understand flows, and refer docs not memorize YAML," he said, further asking, "Seniors & hiring managers - is this normal, or are we confusing memorization with real DevOps skills?"

Social Media Reaction

Many users resonated with the post, which was viewed over 289,100 times. Nearly 1,500 users liked it and labelled the incident as "ridiculous".

"Interviews arent meant to be syntax checking discussions. Especially today more than ever when you have tools at your disposal just to spit out code in minutes. Maybe you're better off not working at such a company," one user wrote in the comment section.

"This isn't a company you'd want to work for btw, the interviewers are clearly not competent. You dodged a bullet," another wrote.

"Thats ridiculous. what did the interviewer think was the benefit of memoring the docs?" a third user wrote.