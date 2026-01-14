Chinese Woman's $28 'Love Insurance' Pays Off After Decade-Long Wait As She Claims $1,400

A woman in China's Xian, Shaanxi province, has received a payout of US$1,400 (approximately Rs 1.25 lakh) from a 'love insurance' policy she bought for US$28 (approximately Rs 2,500) in 2016, according to the South China Morning Post (SCMP). The woman, surnamed Wu, had purchased the policy as a gift for her boyfriend in secondary school.

Her boyfriend, surnamed Wang, initially thought she had been scammed. "She said she bought love insurance; my first reaction was that she had been scammed," he said as quoted while recalling the moment she had bought the insurance.

According to the report, the policy, issued by China Life Property and Casualty Insurance Company Limited, promised a payout of 10,000 yuan (US$1,400) or 10,000 roses if the couple got married within the given timeframe.

Wu and Wang, who met in middle school, officially registered their marriage in October 2025; hence, the policy's conditions were met. For the payout, they opted for cash, citing difficulties in preserving 10,000 roses. Wang mentioned they would decide how to use the money after receiving it.

"The wedding is already over. I would not know how to preserve 10,000 roses," Wu said as quoted.

"The customer service department said they would send us an email within one to two business days so we can submit the required documents," said Wang.

"The wedding and honeymoon are already done. We will decide what to do when the money arrives."

The report mentioned that the 'love insurance' policy was discontinued in 2017; however, the existing policies remain valid.

The story of Wu and Wang went viral on Chinese social media, with one user jokingly saying, "My husband and I met in college, dated for five years and have been married for nine. Why did we not know about this kind of insurance back then?"

"Looks like the actuaries believed that relationships lasting more than three years rarely end in marriage," said another.