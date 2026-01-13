Man Reveals How Rail Madad Helped Him Recover His Wife's Shawl Left On Train

A man recently shared his experience of recovering his wife's shawl, which was left on a train. In a Reddit post, the man revealed how Indian Railways' Rail Madad service helped him. The platform allows passengers to report lost items via app, website or at stations. "Left my Shawl at the seat while deboarding but Rail Madad came to Rescue," the title of the post read.

The man reported the lost shawl on Rail Madad, providing details of the train and seat number. Railway officials acted swiftly, locating the shawl and arranging its return.

"So wife and I were travelling to her hometown and while de boarding the train, we forgot one of our shawl on the train seat. Now we deboarded at around 9am but did not realise this till like 1 pm," he wrote in the post.

"We seriously thought, it's a lost cause now but thanks to this sub and some awesome stories I read about rail madad app, I decided to give it a go."

"Long story short, after 2 hours and 6 calls from different departments and railway stations, the shawl was found at a station way far from our hometown."

The man further stated that an officer sent them a picture and asked them to confirm the station address to arrange a pickup.

Social Media Reaction

The post on r/indianrailways gained significant traction, with users praising the Rail Madad service.

"Good to see some positive travel stories as well here," one user wrote.

"My friend once left her phone on the seat and a fellow passenger had to chase her down the platform to return it," another user wrote.