Chips, Noodles, Cheese Balls: Viral Video Of Children's Lunchboxes Sparks Concern

What children eat in their early years is crucial to their overall health. In their early years, children must consume nutrient-dense foods, including fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins and dairy for essential fats. Why child nutrition is important is quite simple to understand, and a video in this context, shared by a teacher, went viral, sparking a heated debate on the topic.

The video showed young children's lunch boxes filled with unhealthy snacks like chips, noodles and cheese balls. The video raised concerns about the growing dependence on junk food.

The video has sparked a huge debate on the role of families and schools in shaping healthy eating habits. Many are questioning the impact of ultra-processed foods on children's health.

The video is staged or not, this is true in many households. Give good nutrition to your kids pic.twitter.com/YIpyxfbRPT — Vineeth K (@DealsDhamaka) January 12, 2026

Social Media Reaction

The video was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by a user named Vineeth K. In the caption, the user wrote, "Saddest video I have seen this week."

"The video is staged or not, this is true in many households. Give good nutrition to your kids."

The video was viewed more than 258,200 times, and many users commented on it, weighing in their opinions. "Parents are responsible for this. Don't give your child such junk in tiffin," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Maggi and Lays aren't lunch, they're snacks cosplaying as a meal. Fun once in a while, sure-but as a regular lunch, it's mostly salt, carbs, and empty calories doing a lot of hype with very little nutrition. Kids need fuel, not just crunch and nostalgia," another user wrote.

"Never understood this nonsense...I've always taken roti /rice sabji/egg curry sometimes fruits sometimes mixed chowmein in lunches...later had to buy from cafeteria in life," a third user chimed in.