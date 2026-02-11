On Camera, 2 Cousins Killed As School Bus Runs Over Scooter In Bengaluru

Two children died after a school bus ran over them in Bengaluru while they were travelling on a two-wheeler on Wednesday.

The incident occurred near Thanisandra in the Hennur area of North Bengaluru. Naganagowda, a constable in the City Armed Reserve (CAR), was riding a scooter to buy milk with his 2-year-old daughter, Varsha, and his 4-year-old niece, Bhanu.

As they were riding, a school bus arrived for its morning pickup. While making a turn, the bus struck the scooter, causing the children to fall onto the roadway.

The rear wheel of the bus ran over the children, killing them on the spot. Naganagowda sustained minor injuries.

The driver of the school bus has been taken into custody and is being questioned by Hennur Traffic Police. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway.