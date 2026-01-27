Mumbai Woman, Infant Run Over By School Bus, Granddaughter Has Narrow Escape

A horrific accident occurred in South Mumbai's Khetwadi area on Tuesday when a school bus ran over a woman and her nine-month-old grandchild, who was in her arms. The infant died on the spot while the woman suffered severe injuries.

The woman's granddaughter, whom she had gone to pick up from the drop-off point for the school bus, had a narrow escape.

CCTV footage shows the woman's granddaughter, who studies at the JB Soman School in Colaba, alighting from the bus at 12.23 pm. The woman, who has the infant in her arms, holds the girl's arm, and they begin crossing the road in front of the bus, which starts moving.

The woman can be seen bracing for impact and she, the infant, and the girl fall to the ground. The front right wheel of the bus runs over the woman and the infant, missing her granddaughter by centimetres. Passersby rush to the woman's aid as the little girl crawls to safety, a scooter rider stopping to avoid running her over.

Police said a case has been registered and the bus driver has been arrested.

