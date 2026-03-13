Class 1 Girl Dies After Falling Through Broken School Bus Floorboard In Agra

A Class 1 student of a private school died after falling through a broken floorboard of a moving school bus here, police said on Thursday. The girl was run over by the vehicle's rear wheels.

The tragedy, which occurred on Wednesday afternoon, is the second such incident in Uttar Pradesh within a fortnight. On February 28, a seven-year-old girl died in Aligarh after falling through a similar gap in a school bus floor.

The Agra incident occurred around 3 pm on Wednesday while a bus belonging to RBS School was dropping children home, the police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Aditya said the accident took place in the Etmadpur police station area when a portion of the floor suddenly gave way.

The girl, identified as Naina, fell through the damaged section onto the road and was run over by the vehicle's rear wheels, the officer said, adding that the bus was stopped after other children raised an alarm, but the driver fled.

Police have seized the bus and sent the body for a post-mortem examination.

In the previous Aligarh incident, the accident occurred in the Gangiri area while the bus was travelling on a rural road.

Following a complaint by the victim's family, who alleged that previous warnings about the damaged floor had been ignored, police arrested school manager Arvind Yadav and driver Chandraprakash on charges of criminal negligence.

