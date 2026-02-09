UP Woman's Body On Road Inside Blanket. AI Leads To Live-In Partner's Arrest

A woman's body, wrapped in a blanket and left on the side of the Yamuna Expressway in Agra, triggered a 24-hour investigation that relied not only on conventional policing but also on artificial intelligence (AI).

The case began on February 6, when a person noticed what appeared to be a body lying along the expressway in the Khandauli area. The individual informed the police. A team from the local police station reached the scene shortly afterwards.

What they found was a woman's body, tightly wrapped in a blanket and abandoned on the roadside. There were injuries on her neck and face. Investigators at the scene said the nature of the injuries suggested she may have been killed elsewhere and her body later transported and dumped in Agra.

A dog squad was called to the scene. A forensic team was also summoned to conduct an examination of the site and the body.

The first challenge for investigators was establishing who the woman was. There were no immediate identification documents recovered from the body. But officers noticed two words written on her hand: "RS" and "Sunny".

Police circulated the photograph of the unidentified body to all relevant police stations in the region and beyond. The image was shared across the network in an attempt to match the victim with any recent missing persons reports. Despite these efforts, there was no response that led to identification.

With conventional methods yielding no result, officers turned to artificial technology.

The police used AI tools to reconstruct the woman's facial features. The image of the body was digitally redrawn. In particular, the process involved opening the woman's eyes digitally to approximate a more lifelike appearance. The enhanced image was then processed through an application designed to generate a clearer facial profile.

This AI-assisted reconstruction formed a recognisable face.

The digital reconstruction led to a breakthrough. The woman was identified as Sonali, a 25-year-old resident of Mahoba.

During the course of the inquiry, the name "Sunny" emerged as a person of interest. The police eventually managed to track him down and arrest him.

During interrogation, according to the police, the accused revealed that Sonali had run away to live with him. The two were in a live-in relationship. Investigators said that Sunny wanted to get rid of Sonali, and therefore decided to murder her.

Police said that Sunny killed Sonali, wrapped her body in a blanket and transported it to the Yamuna Expressway, where he dumped it in the Khandauli area.

(With inputs from Laxmi Kant Sharma)