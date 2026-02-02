Karnataka Woman Hangs Her 3 Children, Drinks Diesel In Suicide Attempt

A 27-year-old woman in Karnataka's Bagalkote district allegedly killed her three young children by hanging them before attempting suicide.

The woman, identified as Roopa Hanumant Gowdar, is currently undergoing treatment after allegedly consuming diesel. Her children, Samruddhi (5), Preetham (4), and Sukshith (2), were found dead inside their house.

According to Bagalkote Superintendent of Police Siddharth Goel, the incident took place between 10:00 am and 1:30 pm on Sunday. During this time, Roopa was at home with the children, while her husband Hanumant was away. He had dropped his mother at a temple around 10:00 am before leaving for work in the fields. When he returned around 2:00 pm, he found the house locked from the inside.

With the help of local residents, the door was forced open. Police said all three children had already died by then, and Roopa was found in a critical state.

She was immediately shifted to a private hospital in Bagalkote. Police said her condition is serious, and her statement will be recorded once she is stable.

A preliminary inquiry suggests that Roopa may have taken the step due to alleged harassment by her husband and mother-in-law. Police also noted that the couple had an argument the previous night. They have been married for eight years and both families live in the same village.

A detailed investigation is underway, and police officials said they are examining all angles to understand what led to the tragedy.