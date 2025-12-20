Teen Thrashed With Plastic Pipe, Chilly Thrown In Eyes At Special School In Karnataka

A 16-year-old differently-abled boy was brutally thrashed at a residential school for special needs children in Navagar area in Bagalkot, a city in northern Karnataka, shows a disturbing video in a horrific case of abuse.

The incident took place at the Divyajyoti School for Differently Abled Children in Bagalkot. In the disturbing video, the boy is seen being thrashed with a belt and a plastic pipe.

Despite collapsing to the ground and crying in pain, with his legs pinned down, the attack continued mercilessly.

The main accused has been identified as Akshay Indulkar, who allegedly led the assault. His wife, Anandi, is seen in the video throwing chilli powder into the boy's eyes, adding to the brutality.

Shockingly, the person recording the video can be heard laughing, instead of intervening or trying to stop the attack.

The video, reportedly leaked by a former employee of the institution, has triggered massive outrage among parents and the public.

The boy's parents have filed a complaint, and police have confirmed that an FIR has been registered.

Authorities have detained Akshay, his wife, and two others linked to the school for questioning.

The incident has raised urgent questions about oversight, safety, and accountability in special schools meant to safeguard and nurture differently-abled children.