Karnataka Man Attempts Suicide On Facebook Live, Wife Calls It 'Drama'

A family dispute in Karnataka took a shocking turn when a man attempted to die by suicide during a Facebook live, alleging harassment by his wife and her relatives. The incident occurred within the Jayanagar Police Station limits.

The man, identified as Salman Pasha, had returned to India after working as a hydraulic mechanic in Kuwait. He married Syed Nikhath Firdose four years ago. According to police sources, the couple lived happily for two years, but differences arose after Salman went abroad for work when his wife was pregnant with their second child.

After his departure, Nikhath reportedly moved to her maternal home, and disputes began between the couple. In his video, Salman accused his wife, her family, and her relative, Syed Burhan Uddin, the Tumakuru District President of AIMIM, of mental harassment and pressuring him for money.

He also alleged that his wife had an illicit relationship with Burhan Uddin and had denied him access to his two children, even after he returned from abroad.

In an emotionally charged Facebook Live video, Salman accused the women's police station of taking sides with his wife's family and said that he had earlier been jailed in a false case filed against him. Soon after, he attempted to die by suicide and was rushed to Tumakuru District Hospital, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Salman's family has lodged a complaint with the Superintendent of Police's office, seeking a fair investigation.

Wife Denies Allegations

Following the incident, Salman's wife, Syed Nikhath Firdose, strongly denied all charges, calling them false and fabricated.

"Earlier too, he had created drama by pretending to drink soap water, he has threatened to pour acid on me at my workplace. I had already filed a complaint about his threats. Now he is only trying to create drama to gain sympathy,"

Police said investigations are underway and that both sides' statements will be verified before further action is taken.