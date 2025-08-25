Mathura Man Attempts Suicide, Clings To Bridge Pillar, Called Out For Help, Saved By Cops

A 50-year-old man in the Vrindavan area of Mathura jumped into the Yamuna River allegedly with the intention of ending his life; however, he changed his mind at the last minute and started calling out for help.

A passerby heard his calls and informed the police, after which the man was rescued, officials said. The incident occurred on Saturday when Sundar (50) had an argument with his family. Filled with anger and resentment, he decided to end his own life and jumped into the river, which was located near his house, Vrindavan Police Station SHO Sanjay Pandey said.

However, after taking the plunge, Sunder started making rapid movements with his hands and legs to save himself. Soon, he managed to cling to a pillar of a bridge and pleaded for help, the SHO added.

Bhura Singh, a passerby, heard his calls and informed the police. Upon receiving the information, PRV (Police Response Vehicle) 7597 immediately reached the spot.

The flow of the water was rapid, and Sundar's grip on the pillar was getting weaker. Constable Vishal Tomar and driver Naresh Kumar entered the river with the help of a rope and managed to rescue him.

Thanking the police after being saved, Sundar admitted that he was exhausted from clinging to the pillar and was moments away from letting go.

