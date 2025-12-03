Soldier's Wife Dies By Suicide In UP After Domestic Dispute

A 45-year-old woman, wife of an Army personnel, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Revtipuram area in Mathura, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday evening when Manju Devi, whose husband is currently posted elsewhere, allegedly had an argument with other family members at home, they said.

Circle Officer (City) Anil Kaparwan said, "Manju Devi, a resident of Revtipuram Colony, was alone with other family members as her husband is serving in the Army and was away. After a verbal dispute, she locked herself inside a room and hanged herself." When she did not come out for a long time, the family grew suspicious and looked through the window, where they found her hanging, he said.

The police were informed immediately.

"Police broke open the door, recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem," Kaparwan added.

He said preliminary investigation indicates suicide.

"No written complaint has been received from the family so far. Action will be taken if any complaint is submitted," the officer said.

